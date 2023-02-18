AXTELL, James Creighton “Jim”

103 years old, Solvang California

4/15/1919 – 1/10/2023

Jim had a remarkably long and blessed life. He was born in Omaha Nebraska to Cleone and George Axtell. He was an only child, mostly raised by his mother and grandmother in Kansas City, Kansas and St. Joseph Missouri. He thoroughly enjoyed living near the woods and his time in the Boy Scouts. Jim, always industrious, at age 8 began selling and delivering magazines such as the “Saturday Evening Post.” His interest in publication sales and distribution led him to develop the largest newspaper route in Kansas City by age 18. He also participated in ROTC during his high school years.

After moving to California in 1940, Jim met Phyllis Graham while they were both working at Lockheed Aircraft Plant in Burbank. They were married in 1943. Jim and Phyllis celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary May 26 of 2022.

Jim worked at Lockheed Skunk Works on the United States’ first jet fighter, the XP-80. The program was classified and important to the war effort so his draft to the military was deferred until Japan surrendered. He was then drafted into the Army Air Force to be part of the occupation effort in post-war Japan.

Both Jim and Phyllis returned to employment at Lockheed after the war. With the help of many friends, they built their own home in Northridge, CA. Their family was complete with the addition of son, James Robert in 1954 and daughter, Nellana Colleen in 1956.

A job opportunity with Lockheed at Vandenberg Air Force Base brought the family to Solvang in 1958 and they built a new home in Janin Acres in 1960. Jim was a chairman of Solvang’s Boy Scout Troop 46 while son Jim was in scouting.

After retiring from Lockheed, Jim worked at Ajax Co. in Santa Barbara, Aero Spacelines in Goleta, Martin Marietta at VAFB, and Santa Barbara County Schools at various locations throughout the county. Jim valued education for himself and his family and he completed his master’s degree in education in 1977 at the age of 58.

Jim was active in his community and church throughout his time in the SY Valley. He served as the Superintendent of Sunday School at the SYV Presbyterian Church for several years. He was active in the Solvang chapter of the Mason’s and the Flat Fenders Jeep Club. He served two terms on the SYV High School Board of Trustees. In 2018, Jim and Phyllis served as Grand Marshalls in the Solvang Fourth of July Parade. Jim was active at the Solvang Senior Center, and the “Men’s Group” in his later years. He supported many causes throughout the valley including the SYV Humane Society and the Solvang Library.

Jim made the best of his retirement years, traveling to many destinations and different countries with Phyllis. He spent countless hours in his shop building various projects and gifts for his family and tinkering with cars. As a member of the Flat Fenders Jeep Club, he frequently drove his 1944 army jeep in local parades and events. Jim was an avid walker for most of his life and was well known in Janin Acres for his daily treks with his faithful black lab, Luke.

Jim is survived by his wife, Phyllis and their two children, Jim Axtell and wife, Lynn (Parks) Axtell of Goleta, and Nell (Axtell) Lobdell and husband, Richard Lobdell of Las Vegas, five grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Atterdag for their kind and compassionate care during Jim’s last year.

A memorial service is planned for March 18, 2023 at the Presbyterian Church at 1:00 p.m. in Ballard. There will be a casual reception to follow at the church.