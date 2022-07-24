AYALA, Dolores Connie

Dolores Connie Ayala passed away peacefully on July 6th, 2022, with family by her side. She loved caring for her grandchildren, working in the garden, and humming to herself while she cleaned. Her love was unconditional, and no matter what you did, she was always there for you with a hug and a homemade butter tortilla. She is and will continue to be missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

We invite anyone who knew her to attend her celebration of life on Tuesday, July 26th at 1501 Cravens Lane in Carpinteria. The burial starts at noon, and the celebration of life starts at 1:00 pm.