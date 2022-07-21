Back below $6 a gallon

Gas prices continue to fall after peaking in June

Gas prices are shown at Educated Car Wash, which, along with providing car washes, sells gas at 3735 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Motorists are seeing long-awaited relief at the pumps with gas prices falling just below $6 a gallon.

The average for regular gas was $5.90 a gallon Wednesday in Santa Barbara County, according to the American Automobile Association.

On Tuesday, the county’s average was $5.91 a gallon, and on July 13, the average was $6.03 a gallon, according to AAA.

One month ago, Santa Barbara County was seeing an average of $6.33 a gallon.

One year ago, that average was $4.31 a gallon.

This month’s trend of declining prices is also being seen in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, which, respectively, saw averages on Wednesday of $5.91 and $5.90 a gallon.

At left, gas prices are displayed at the Hollister Fuel Depot at 5755 Hollister Road in Old Town Goleta. At right, gas prices are shown at the 76 gas station at 1800 State St.

San Luis Obispo County, which has consistently seen the highest average price of gas on the Central Coast, was at $6.14 a gallon Wednesday.

California has consistently been above the national average, but saw its average price fall Wednesday to $5.84 a gallon. On Tuesday, the state’s average was $5.87 a gallon, and on July 13, the average was $6.03 a gallon.

One month ago, the average price in California was $6.40 a gallon, according to AAA.

Nationally, the average price has fallen below $5 a gallon. According to AAA, the average price Wednesday across the U.S. was $4.47 a gallon. On Tuesday, that average was $4.46 a gallon. On July 13, the national average was $4.63 a gallon. A month ago, the average was $4.98 a gallon.

One year ago, gas was selling nationally at an average of $3.17 a gallon.

Economists attribute this month’s decline in prices, after they peaked in June, to recession worries, which cooled demand, as well as refineries becoming more accustomed to the recent imbalance in the market.

