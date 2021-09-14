Back on stage

Ensemble Theatre Company returns to the New Vic with in-person plays

Audiences will return to the New Vic in Santa Barbara as Ensemble Theatre Company performs its first in-person plays since the pandemic started.

Single-play tickets are now on sale as the longtime Santa Barbara troupe welcomes audiences back into its theater at 33 E. Victoria St.

Those attending the plays must be fully vaccinated. And the ETC cast and crew are fully vaccinated, according to a news release.

If you purchase a ticket but later decide you’re not comfortable attending an in-person production, you can watch a live-streamed version instead or get a full refund. (See the FYI box.)

ETC’s five-play season will start in October with “Tenderly,” a musical about movie star Rosemary Clooney.

Linda Purl returns to ETC as Ms. Clooney, known for movies such as “White Christmas” (1954).



“Carmen Jones,” Oscar Hammerstein’s take on the Bizet opera “Carmen,” left, will be performed Feb. 3-20 on the ETC stage. At right, ETC’s season will end with “Sleuth,” a comic thriller.

David Engel will play a variety of people in the life of the late Ms. Clooney, the aunt of movie star George Clooney.

“Tenderly” will feature an on-stage band and songs such as “Hey There (You with the Stars in Your Eyes),” “Tenderly” and “Come On-A My House.”

“The Wicksams,” left, in which Jane Austen meets “Downton Abbey,” will be performed Dec. 2-19. At right, a play delayed by the pandemic, “American Son,” will be performed April 7-24. The play is about the intersection of racism and the police.

“Tenderly” will run Oct. 7-24.

For the holidays, Jane Austen meets “Downton Abbey” in ETC’s production of “The Wickhams,” the second installment of the “Christmas at Pemberley” trilogy. The play will run Dec. 2-19.

Darcy, Lizzie and Lydia, three characters from “Pride and Prejudice,” will appear in a story about the servants’ goings-on below.

From Feb. 3-20, ETC will perform “Carmen Jones,” Oscar Hammerstein’s jazz/musical adaptation of Bizet’s “Carmen.”

The production will be followed by ETC’s long-delayed performance of “American Son,” a play about the intersection of racism and the police. ETC had to cancel the production last year because of the pandemic.

“American Son” will take the stage April 7-24.

The season will end with “Sleuth,” a comic thriller starring Santa Barbara favorite John Tufts. It will run June 9-26.

