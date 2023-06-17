Bad boy of fashion creates unique articles of clothing

COURTESY PHOTO

Designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, this jacket is valued at $300.

It may be because the MET Museum in NYC at the Fifth Ave Gallery 899 is presently showing “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” from May 5 to July 16, 2023, but fashion values are front and center.

I have been asked for the value of another fashion designer’s piece, this one by Jean Paul Gaultier. Last week I was asked to value a Dolce and Gabbana dress.

This is a Gaultier jacket, which is a woman’s fancy men’s tux coat on the frontside, and a shiny silk vest that stops at the waist on the back. This one jacket sums up a few key elements of the Gaultier style: gender-fluid, yet fetishizing and obsessed with images of gender power. This is a severely cut men’s jacket for women.

We remember Mr. Gaultier’s conical pointed bras (under men’s style jackets/and skirts and corsets for men), and his humor (classic formal wear at the front, party at the back) — a thumb of the nose at anything classic. He named his signature perfume, in a bottle that depicts a nude female torso in one of his corsets, “Classique” (created 1993). It was anything but classical.

Beginning to design in 1976, he became known as the bad boy of fashion, perhaps because he was not educated in design, art or fashion. He pulled his design ideas from many sources, all scandalous at the time. He dressed his models in outré styles but used common females, selecting his models from his friends, his staff, using over 60-something women, women of color in the 70s, plus-sized women, women spotted on the day of a runway show that appealed to him on the street.

He loved each body type of female, but he admired the erotic power of the hourglass shape of the 1940s. He is still designing today, and for PRIDE 2023 he has made a version of his perfumes “Classique” and “Le Male” in chrome bottles. (Both genders depict that sex’s nude torso modeled), each wearing a T-shirt that states: “Get Used to It.” This celebrates the LGBTQIA community, as his website explains.

Speaking of his most iconic designs (the corset and the pointy cone bra), what were his major influences?

Lampooning and capitalizing at the same time the definition of “sexy,” he redefined provocative clothing. He used sex to sell, yet he designed for women who loved his clothing for its celebration of the power of sex (Madonna). A great example of this is his corsets displayed on the outside of the garment.

His grandmother Marie had a beauty salon in suburban Paris in the 1930-40s and was a fond admirer of feminine flounces and corsets, and Jean Paul loved her greatly. He also loved the Folies Bergère. He is quoted as saying: “As long as your spirit is strong, you can show off your body!” and indeed he respected confident, powerful, unconventional females. He said, “When the breasts pierce the jacket, it is Power and Femininity combined.”

I watched a number of his runway shows on YouTube from the 1980s and 1990s. They are prescient in that they contain diverse influences and diverse bodies: Gaelic, African, Classic French, Burlesque and Showgirl styles, and fetishy masculine Greta Garbo styles as well: black clad women with gorgeous female forms wearing men’s suits and hats.

I had the occasion in New York 20 years ago to see a burlesque show performed by the beautiful Dita Von Teese with costumes by Mr. Gaultier. She wore a conical bra beautifully (her boyfriend Marilyn Manson sat in front of the round stage), and I saw Donna Summers perform in Mr. Gaultier’s biker jacket with his tutu ages ago.

I love Mr. Gaultier’s Macho Chic style, and I also love the corset fetish of his.

He said, “The corset is not an object of submission but a powerful manifesto of ultra femininity.”

His style continues to be youthful. I noticed at the May 2023 MET gala, Mr. Gaultier dressed a celebrity in a bespoke gown created by one of his protégés, a young designer whom he has chosen to redefine his art form for 2023.

Mr. Gaultier also broke mold in the people he dressed: stage and screen couture for Madonna, Mylene Farmer, and Kylie Minogue, and costumes for films by Pedro Almodóvar, Luc Besson, and Jean Pierre Jennet. Today he designs for Dua Lipa, Christine and the Queens, Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian and Rosalia.

In short, 1970-1990s fashion is hot in the market as great designers are now celebrated as artists. Mr. Gaultier’s jacket is valued at $300.

Dr. Elizabeth Stewart’s “Ask the Gold Digger” column appears Saturdays in the News-Press.

Written after her father’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Dr. Stewart’s book “My Darlin’ Quarantine: Intimate Connections Created in Chaos” is a humorous collection of five “what-if” short stories that end in personal triumphs over present-day constrictions. It’s available at Chaucer’s in Santa Barbara.