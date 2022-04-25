‘Bad Guys’ opens as box office’s No. 1 film

UNIVERSAL PICTURES

In “The Bad Guys,” Mr. Wolf (voice of Sam Rockwell) and his friends are determined to prove they can be good guys.

“The Bad Guys,” the animated tale of Mr. Wolf and his villainous friends trying to become good guys, won the No. 1 spot at the North America box office in its first weekend.

The DreamWorks movie grossed $24 million.

Staying in the No. 2 spot was “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” with $15.2 million.

And “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” fell from No. 1 to No. 3 with $14 million.

“The Northman,” the story of a young Viking prince trying to avenge his father’s death, opened in fourth place with $12 million.

Placing fifth was the movie starring Nicholas Cage as Nicholas Cage: “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” The movie, in which Mr. Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself, grossed $7.18 million in its first weekend.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” starring Michelle Yeoh in an unusual multiverse story, fell to sixth place with $5.4 million.

“The Lost City” took a dive from third place to seventh with $4.4 million.

“Father Stu,” starring Mark Wahlberg as a boxer who becomes a priest, fell to eighth place with $3.3 million.

“Morbius,” the Marvel movie that stars Jared Leto as a physician who turns himself into a vampire, placed ninth with $2.3 million.

And a movie that essentially is one big car chase — “Ambulance” — is slowing down at the box office. It placed 10th with $1.8 million.

