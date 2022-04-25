‘Bad Guys’ opens as box office’s No. 1 film

“The Bad Guys,” the animated tale of Mr. Wolf and his villainous friends trying to become good guys, won the No. 1 spot at the North America box office in its first weekend.
The DreamWorks movie grossed $24 million.
Staying in the No. 2 spot was “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” with $15.2 million.
And “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” fell from No. 1 to No. 3 with $14 million.
“The Northman,” the story of a young Viking prince trying to avenge his father’s death, opened in fourth place with $12 million.
Placing fifth was the movie starring Nicholas Cage as Nicholas Cage: “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” The movie, in which Mr. Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself, grossed $7.18 million in its first weekend.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” starring Michelle Yeoh in an unusual multiverse story, fell to sixth place with $5.4 million.
“The Lost City” took a dive from third place to seventh with $4.4 million.
“Father Stu,” starring Mark Wahlberg as a boxer who becomes a priest, fell to eighth place with $3.3 million.
“Morbius,” the Marvel movie that stars Jared Leto as a physician who turns himself into a vampire, placed ninth with $2.3 million.
And a movie that essentially is one big car chase — “Ambulance” — is slowing down at the box office. It placed 10th with $1.8 million.
email: dmason@newspress.com