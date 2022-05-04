‘Bad Guys’ remains No. 1 at box office

UNIVERSAL PICTURES

In “The Bad Guys,” Mr. Wolf (voice of Sam Rockwell) and his friends are determined to prove they can be good guys. So far, they’re good enough to stay No. 1 at the box office for two weeks in a row.

“The Bad Guys,” the animated tale of Mr. Wolf and his villainous friends trying to become good guys, is No. 1 for the second week in a row in the North America box office.

The DreamWorks movie grossed $16.2 million.

Staying in the No. 2 spot was “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” with $11.5 million.

And “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” remained No. 3 with $8.3 million.

“The Northman,” the story of a young Viking prince trying to avenge his father’s death, placed fourth for the second week in a row with $6.4 million.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” starring Michelle Yeoh in an unusual multiverse story, rose to fifth place from sixth place with $5.5 million.

Slipping to sixth place was the movie starring Nicholas Cage as a fictionalized version of Nicholas Cage: “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” The movie grossed $3.9 million in its second weekend.

“The Lost City” stayed in seventh place with $3.8 million.

“Memory,” the latest thriller starring Liam Neeson, opened last weekend in eighth place. It grossed $3.1 million.

“Father Stu,” starring Mark Wahlberg as a boxer who becomes a priest, fell to ninth place with $2.2. million.

“Morbius,” the Marvel movie that stars Jared Leto as a physician who turns himself into a vampire, placed 10th with $1.5 million.

