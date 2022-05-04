‘Bad Guys’ remains No. 1 at box office

“The Bad Guys,” the animated tale of Mr. Wolf and his villainous friends trying to become good guys, is No. 1 for the second week in a row in the North America box office.
The DreamWorks movie grossed $16.2 million.
Staying in the No. 2 spot was “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” with $11.5 million.
And “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” remained No. 3 with $8.3 million.
“The Northman,” the story of a young Viking prince trying to avenge his father’s death, placed fourth for the second week in a row with $6.4 million.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” starring Michelle Yeoh in an unusual multiverse story, rose to fifth place from sixth place with $5.5 million.
Slipping to sixth place was the movie starring Nicholas Cage as a fictionalized version of Nicholas Cage: “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” The movie grossed $3.9 million in its second weekend.
“The Lost City” stayed in seventh place with $3.8 million.
“Memory,” the latest thriller starring Liam Neeson, opened last weekend in eighth place. It grossed $3.1 million.
“Father Stu,” starring Mark Wahlberg as a boxer who becomes a priest, fell to ninth place with $2.2. million.
“Morbius,” the Marvel movie that stars Jared Leto as a physician who turns himself into a vampire, placed 10th with $1.5 million.
email: dmason@newspress.com