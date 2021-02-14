Bad things on the horizon

Well, it looks like the Deep State is back in charge in D.C. and showing its disregard for the safety of Americans by opening the walls that kept us safe and favoring illegal aliens, foreign drug runners, sex traffickers and other criminals, to enter and stay in this country to prey on Americans and Latino communities.

Santa Barbara County can expect boat landings on the beaches by UCSB to unload their cargo. They will find a way to make their entrance into the local population and ply their wares.

The president will help them succeed as there will be no ICE to speak of enforcing anything except making women third-class citizens in sports and Americans in general to pay for the medical and living benefits for this new hoard of freeloaders.

Expect the petty crime rate to rise and drug use to multiply.

Ted Solomon

Santa Barbara