Bad trades

We have traded MLK for GF. We have traded Walter Cronkite for Don Lemon. We have traded David Robinson for LeBron James.

We are trading our Constitution for lawlessness.

We are trading freedom to become indentured servants. We have traded our borders for a cesspool.

America, the most powerful, generous and promising country, is now the laughingstock of the world. Our “one nation under God” is now one nation gone under.

Our children will never be the same. Yes, I am very critical of the race theory. We will reap what we sow, so be ready.

Randy Rosness

Solvang