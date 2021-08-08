BADILLO, Elvira (Garcia)

Our mother, Elvira (Garcia) Badillo passed away on August 3, 2021, after a long illness. She was born in Santa Barbara in February 1932. She attended Wilson School, Santa Barbara JH and Santa Barbara High, graduating in 1950. She met the love of her life, Ernest Badillo, at SBJHS in 1947. They wed in 1952. They were together until his death in 2014.

Mom and Dad intended to travel in their retirement, but Dad’s ill health curtailed that. Mom was a dedicated wife, always at his side. They were able to take a trip to Washington, DC and Williamsburg, which they referred to as the best trip they

ever took.

Five years ago, Mom made the giant decision to sell the family home on the Mesa and downsize. It was the hardest thing she ever did, not ever having to pack up and move anywhere before. It took her a while, but she finally said she was glad she did it.

Mom was one of the few working mothers we knew growing up. She retired from the City of Santa Barbara in 1987. She was a member of the SBHS Alumni Association and Native Daughters of the Golden West, Tierra de Oro #304.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Badillo. She is survived by her children, Deborah Aceves (Roger), Elizabeth Badillo (Robert Jacinto), Ernest Badillo, Jr and Gail Badillo, all of Santa Barbara. She is survived by six grandchildren, Tim Aceves (Ashley), Maggie Yznaga Adkins (Scott), Joseph Yznaga, Amy Badillo, Ben Badillo, and Victoria Badillo. As well as many nieces and nephews, most notably her niece Gloria Caswell. She is survived by her sister Maggie Gonzalez of Santa Ana and her brother Jose Garcia of Santa Maria. She is predeceased by her parents, Wenceslado and Petra Garcia, sisters: Gregoria Orozco, Lillian Nevarez, Dora Martinez, Angelina Gonzales, Lupe Ruiz, and brother Manual Garcia.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Visiting Nurse and Hospice for their support and concern about our mother, especially Linda, Reggie and Premi. The family would also like to thank the many caregivers for the care they gave to our mother. Thank you to Patricia, Souri, Elia, Maria, Catalina, and Lisbeth.

Viewing will be on Friday August 13th, 9:00 to 5:00 at Welch-Ryce-Haider. Rosary will be recited at 7:00, in the Welch-Ryce-Haider chapel. Funeral will take place on Saturday August 14th at 10:00, Holy Cross Church with burial following.

Please wear masks.