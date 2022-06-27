Bailey gets Trump endorsement; voters focused on economy, gun rights and crime

By GREG BISHOP

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey officially received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Hundreds of people didn’t let the heat keep them away from attending a gathering with Trump on Saturday near Quincy, Illinois.

Mr. Trump’s “Save America” rally in Mendon, Illinois, featured a variety of speakers, including his choice for Illinois’ 15th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, over U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

The former president also announced he was endorsing Sen. Bailey, R-Xenia, after hinting at the nod in an exclusive interview with The Center Square Thursday.

“Darren is a fearless supporter of the Second Amendment and a tireless champion of religious liberty,” Mr. Trump said. “He will crack down on the violent crime that is devouring our Democrat-run cities and restore the state of Illinois to greatness. Darren has my complete and total endorsement.”

Mr. Trump shared a story about Sen. Bailey backstage noticing a loose hair on Mr. Trump’s forehead, which he said Sen. Bailey ripped out.

Sen. Bailey took the microphone Saturday to thank Mr. Trump.

“I will not lie to anyone and I will not let anything go unnoticed,” Sen. Bailey said. “And when I see it, I will name it. And when we name it, we will fix it and we have our work cut out for us friends.”

Sen. Bailey faces five other candidates for the GOP nomination: Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, entrepreneur Jesse Sullivan, businessman Gary Rabine, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf and attorney Max Solomon

Before the speeches began, Rock Island, Ill., resident Glen Evans said he came to see the movement.

“We need changes in America,” Mr. Evans said. “The economy, you’ve got to get the economy together. You’ve also got work on Second Amendment rights, bottom line. We need to make sure we get it done. We’ve done good as far as the overturning of Roe v. Wade. We’ve just got to keep moving forward.”

Mr. Evans said Trump endorsements are important.

Illinois’ primary election is Tuesday.

The event didn’t just bring out Illinoisans. Hannibal, Mo., resident Laura Lynam said she’s concerned about gun rights and inflation.

“It is so crazy, you’ve got the lower class and middle class that can hardly make it,” Ms. Lynam said. “I’ve got five kids at home right now and my husband works overtime just to make ends meet.”

Those in attendance included widows of recently killed members of law enforcement.

Monticello, Ill., resident Amber Oberheim was there. Her husband Chris Oberheim was murdered in May 2021 in Champaign.

“I expect to see action quickly and swiftly and effectively,” Ms. Oberheim said. “Right now I am about public safety for our law enforcement family … We achieve that by putting leaders in positions that make decisions that are in support of our law enforcement.”

St. Louis, Missouri resident Ann Dorn, the widow of retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn, was also at the rally. Her husband was murdered during riots in St. Louis in 2020. She was critical of what she said was the “defund the police” movement and Black Lives Matter.

“Even my husband said ‘Black Lives Matter only mattered when it pertained to certain people and fit their agenda,’ they’ve never helped a Black life, except themselves,” Ms. Dorn, a former police officer herself, said. “They’ve lined their own pockets.”

She said there must be a focus on securing the Second Amendment and restoring power to police so they can do their jobs protecting communities.

Quincy, Ill., resident Keirra Purchase said she attended as a young voter to hear about the issues.

“I just wanted to come here and experience everything and hear things for myself in real time so I can make my own educated opinion, so when it comes time for voting, I know what I’m doing,” Ms. Purchase said. “I want my voice to be heard.”

Ms. Purchase said gun laws, “pro-life/choice” and the country’s mental health issues are paramount.