BAILEY, Marjorie L.

Marjorie L. Bailey passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021 at the age of 92. Marjorie was born in La Crosse, WI in 1929 to Harry and Ruth Kumm but spent her childhood in Houston, MN.

In 1942, the family moved to an almond ranch in Paso Robles, CA where Marjorie graduated high school and went on to attend UCSB. In 1948 she met the love of her life, Joseph W. Bailey, on a blind date at East Beach. They married July 15, 1950 and moved into a home they built and lived in for 71 years. When the National Guard called up Joe in 1950 after only two weeks of marriage, Marjorie had to leave her remaining student teaching and go to work to save the house. The next year son Bill arrived and daughter Julie followed two years later.

Marjorie loved her family, her friends and her country passionately. While her husband Joe built J.W Bailey Construction Co. into a successful construction company, Marjorie took care of the home front, raising two children, and donating her time and energy to many charities, including serving on the Board of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Over the years, Marjorie and Joe hosted many BBQs for friends and family in their patio with contests of bocce ball and croquet taking place. Her friendships were made for life and included the bridge gals and her children’s friends and families.

A child of the Depression, Marjorie learned to ski, swim and backpack when her children did. The family loved Mammoth Mountain and spent many years skiing and exploring the beauty of the Eastern Sierras. With Joe, she traveled to many foreign lands, but always best loved traveling in America and coming home to beautiful Santa Barbara.

Besides her husband, Joe, of 71 years, Marjorie leaves her two children, William (Bill) Bailey and Julie Bischoff; two grandsons, Shaun Barbee, Kyler Barbee, (Jessy); her great-granddaughter, Lakeyn, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Lynne McClanahan (Rex), brother Larry Kumm (Betty), brother Gerald Kumm (Marianne), niece Karen Morris and her great-niece Julie Loomis.

A private graveside service was held on September 3, 2021. A Memorial Service is being scheduled for late October.

We wish to thank her two main caretakers, Donna and Natalee, the Samarkand Smith Hall staff along with Visiting Nurses and Hospice of Santa Barbara for their kind and loving care. Donations in Marjorie’s name may be made to the:

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

The Ruth B. Kumm Memorial Scholarship Fund

PO Box 3620

Santa Barbara, CA 93130