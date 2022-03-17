BAILEY, Tiffany Anne

Tiffany Anne Bailey, age 52, passed away at her Georgia home on February 25, 2022. She was born on July 25, 1969 in Newport Beach, California to Patricia A. Bailey and Joseph R. Bailey.

Tiffany set an example for everyone who knew her on how to live a life filled with joy, self confidence, dignity, perseverance, honesty, courage and happiness. Above all Tiffany lived her life with pure love in her heart for everyone. Tiffany enjoyed all the wonderful places she lived throughout her life. She fished and skied in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, attended schools in Santa Barbara, California and graduated with pride from Dana Hills High School in Dana Point, California. On Kauai, Hawaii she loved “living the good life” and working at Shipwreck’s Subs. In San Luis Obispo, California Tiffany worked at Cal Poly University for more than ten years. She especially liked serving breakfast to the football coaches and players. She met many wonderful friends in the area both through work and her journeys around town. Tiffany moved to Georgia in 2019 where she had many fun times swimming and spending time with her Mom, sister, brother-in-law and nieces and nephews. Tiffany’s passion was her artwork. She created many beautiful paintings often winning awards and was most proud that one of her paintings was chosen for an exhibition in Japan. She also participated in Special Olympics for many years winning medals in both swimming and track and field events. However what Tiffany enjoyed most of all was spending time with her large, fun and loving extended family at G.G. and Grandpa’s home in Pismo Beach. She reveled in being with everyone at Thanksgiving, Christmas and all the crazy theme parties.

Tiffany is survived by her mother Patti Conlon Bailey from Georgia, her father Joe Bailey from Hawaii, her sister, Sammy Peters and brother-in-law Greg Peters and their children; Makana, Kai, Koa, Bailey and Gracie all from Georgia. Also by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Donations in Tiffany’s memory may be made to SpecialOlympics.org