BAISE, Craig Callen

June 24, 1945 – April 14, 2021

Craig Callen Baise, age 75, passed away after a long battle with multiple myeloma. He was surrounded by his wife and children at his home in Glenbrook, Nevada. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 24, 1945, Craig moved with his family in 1948 to Santa Barbara, California, where he spent his childhood. It was there he developed his love for fishing with his father, Bill Baise, and the game of tennis. In 1959, he entered the Thacher School in Ojai, California where he earned varsity letters in tennis, soccer, and basketball and built friendships that lasted throughout his life. After graduating from Thacher, Craig went on to Stanford where he was a 3-year varsity letterman on the Stanford tennis team and earned the Sportsman of the Year Award. It was at Stanford that he met his future wife of 53 years, Cynthia (CeCe) Hart Baise. Craig and CeCe lived and raised their three children in Pacific Palisades, California. Craig was happiest on the golf course at the Los Angeles Country Club, on the paddle tennis court at the Beach Club, hunting with his buddies, and most importantly, being with his family. Professionally, he began his career at Dean Witter but soon moved into the financial printing business. He would go on to serve as Vice President of Sales at Bowne and President of Pandick Los Angeles before finishing his career as owner of Sutter Printing in Sacramento, California. After retiring Craig and CeCe moved to Glenbrook, Nevada on the shores of Lake Tahoe, to a home they had owned for over 30 years, and had become the family gathering place for their three children and seven grandchildren. His friends, many of them going back over sixty years, remember him for his warmth, loyalty, integrity and quick wit. His family remembers him for his incredible love, generosity and thoughtfulness, for his selflessness and compassion and sense of humor, which he maintained to the very end. Craig is survived by his wife, Cynthia Baise; his children, Brian Baise (Laurie), Christopher Baise (DeEtte), and Susan Warburg (Sam); his grandchildren, William, Nathan, and Iris Baise; Callie and Charlie Baise; and Wynnie and Scottie Warburg. He is also survived by his sister, Cindy Hughes (Don), his brother, Dave Baise, and was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and William Baise, and his brother, Daily Baise. As a tribute to Craig’s life, the family would be grateful for donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (themmrf.org) or to Keep Tahoe Blue (keeptahoeblue.org). A private family service at St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church followed by a gathering at the Glenbrook Club to celebrate Craig’s life will be held in Glenbrook on June 21, 2021.