BAKER, Anthony Frederick “Tony”

Anthony Frederick Baker “Tony” passed away on October 12, 2020 after a three-year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). He was born in Riverside, CA, to Earl M. and Jeanette E. Baker on August 2, 1943.

After graduating from Pacific High School in San Bernardino, CA in 1961, Tony moved to Santa Barbara and attended Santa Barbara City College while he worked at the Santa Barbara Public Library. He was sworn in as a Deputy Sheriff with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in October 1965.

During his 33 years with the Sheriff’s Office, he served as a Deputy Sheriff and a Detective until he was promoted to Sergeant in 1973 and promoted to Lieutenant in 1979. He worked a variety of assignments during that time including Patrol Division, Detective Bureau, Personnel Bureau, Administrative Services Division, Custody Operations and the Court Services Division. He also served the Department as Reserve Forces Coordinator in the late 1970’s. And from 1980 to 1991, he served as the Department Liaison officer for the Sheriff’s Aero Squadron. He retired in February 1999.

After his retirement, he became an avid trap shooter. He belonged to three local gun clubs shooting trap twice a week whenever possible. He also competed in Amateur Trap Association shoots around California and won several events at the annual California State shoots. For 36 years, Tony was also a staff member of Rancheros Visitadores and managed their trap shoot competition and shotgun range during their annual ride. His last ride was in May 2018.

Tony is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jan, his brother Marty of Claremont, CA, two nephews, four nieces, four great-nephews, and three great-nieces.

A private burial will be held on October 23, 2020 at Santa Barbara Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity.