BAKER, Michael “Mike” C., Colonel

Michael “Mike” C. Baker, Colonel, U.S. Army Retired, 81, passed away March 26, 2021 in Santa Barbara, California. He was born in Santa Barbara to the late Clement and Bessie (Enos) Baker. A 1958 graduate of Santa Barbara High School. He then graduated with a B.A. degree in 1964 from the University of Montana. He attended the University of Oklahoma and graduated with a M.A. degree in 1972 from Northern Arizona University.

In Mike’s words, “My career has been directed by providing continuous service to my community and my country.” He retired from the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps after 28 years of service, during which he received many awards. He was a graduate of the Command and General Staff College in 1976. The U.S. Army War College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania in 1984.

Mike’s military service took him to Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division. Jumping out of planes was a natural fit for him since he worked as a smoke jumper in Santa Barbara and throughout the West while in college.

His career took him to Korea, Germany (as a Battalion Commander), The Pentagon (Office of the Army Surgeon General/ Office Joint Chiefs of Staff), England (Chief, United Kingdom Plans Division), Presidio of San Francisco (Inspector General, Letterman Army Medical Center). His retirement ceremony was while teaching at The Industrial College of the Armed Forces in Washington, D.C.

Mike transferred his love of teaching to the civilian world by teaching, coaching, and counseling at The Clarksville Academy in Tennessee, Adjunct Professor at Austin Peay State University, Superintendent of Weems Academy, Adjunct Professor at Santa Barbara City College. He also was a substitute teacher at several schools in Santa Barbara for twenty years.

Mike will be remembered as an avid golfer, and a referee for football and basketball. He was a man who loved God, his family and friends, Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity brothers, and the Dodgers.

Mike leaves Patty his wife of 54 years, daughter Wendy, son Michael Jr. (Shannon), four grandchildren, Ryan, Kara, Riley, and Kyle; and his sister Ann Baker Potter (Gary) and niece Emily.

Services with military honors were held April 9, 2021 at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. If you wish to make a contribution in Mike’s memory, please consider AGAPE, 4555 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, Tennessee 37204.