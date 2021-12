SANTA BARBARA — An all-male a cappella group, The Baker’s Dozen, will be traveling from Yale University to perform at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 3805 State St.

On Jan. 12, one of the nation’s oldest a cappella groups will combine music and comedy at the Santa Barbara venue.

Doors open at 6 p.m, and the show is for all ages.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at tickets.sohosb.com/e/bakers-dozen-soho-santa/tickets.

— Forrest McFarland