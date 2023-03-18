Bakery takes Easter bakery pre-orders

Bob’s Well Bread Bakery, the bakery and restaurant in Los Alamos and Ballard, has announced its annual pre-order for the Easter holiday on April 9.

Featured are Bob’s Easter Panettone and Hot Cross Buns.

Pre-orders are available now through the end of the day April 3 and can be picked up April 8 and April 9 during operating hours.

The holiday specials will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis as supply lasts. Pricing for the Easter Panettone is $35, and Hot Cross Buns are offered at $21 per dozen or $2 each.

Bob’s Well Bread will be open on Easter Sunday for pickup or dining in. Pickup hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 550 Bell St. in Los Alamos and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2449 Baseline Ave. in Ballard. The kitchen serves the café menu until 3 p.m. at both locations.

All pre-orders can be emailed to info@bobswellbread.com.

For more information, visit www.bobswellbread.com.

— Marilyn McMahon