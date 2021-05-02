BALDWIN, Gary Lewis

On April 5th, 2021, Gary Lewis Baldwin, loving father of two children, passed away at the age of 65.

Gary Lewis Baldwin was born on September 24th, 1955 in Evanston, Illinois to Clifford and Dorris Baldwin.

Gary had a passion for surfing, the ocean, music, boating, tropical places, and loved a great party. His was a common name in Beach Haven, New Jersey, and Santa Barbara, California where he owned and operated the Beach Shack, The Ketch and Banana Reef restaurants. He eventually settled in West Palm Beach, Florida. Gary made a big impact on people, establishing himself as a leader and providing opportunities for them to establish a footing in their early years. He loved old school rock music and had a great ear for upcoming new bands. He would usually strum his guitar at home at the end of his day. Gary was known for his quick wit, big smile, kind and compassionate spirit.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Clifford, and his mother, Dorris. He is survived by his two children, Brooke and Cody Baldwin.

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Gary on Saturday, May 8th, 2021 at Miramar Beach in Montecito at 2PM PST. Please join us with memories of good times with Gary in Santa Barbara.