Ballard School Board to discuss parental rights

BALLARD — The Ballard School Board will discuss a parental rights policy during the 3:30 p.m. board meeting today at Ballard Elementary School, 2425 School St.

During last month’s meeting, Rebecca Smith requested that the parental rights policy be put on the agenda. This policy was sparked by an incident that occurred in Ballard’s fourth-grade classroom, which was previously covered by the News-Press.

This item was set to be discussed during the March 15 meeting, but was postponed due to Tracey Cassidy, board president not being present.

For more about the district, see ballardschool.org/board-members.

— Katherine Zehnder