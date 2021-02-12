Ballet Hispánico partners with Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara for virtual residency

Ballet Hispánico partnered with Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!, and Arts & Lectures community arts program, for a two-month virtual residency.

Since Jan. 26 and through March 18, Ballet Hispánico will teach 40 virtual workshops at three Santa Barbara County schools, serving more than 130 elementary to high school students as they explore cultural identity through the lens of Con Brazos Abiertos.

The workshops will culminate in a live virtual event sharing the process of the residencies with Isla Vista Elementary, Kermit McKenzie and Santa Barbara High School.

A broadcast of Ballet Hispánico’s En Familia will be narrated by Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro showcasing two full pieces of the company’s repertoire: Con Brazos Abiertos and Club Havana.

Participating students will be exposed to world-class choreographers and cultural contexts through the lens of Ballet Hispánico’s repertory, led by company dancer and teaching artist Laura Lopez.

The program will air from March 19 through March 26 on the TVSB community channel to more than 100,000 potential audience members to permit access to all, even those who may not have access to the internet.

Visit ballethispanico.org for more information.

