Ballot boxes available next month

by News-Press Staff Report
COURTESY PHOTO
Election officials in Santa Barbara County have announced that more than 30 official ballot drop box locations will be available throughout the county for the upcoming Nov. 3 election. The drop boxes provide a “safe, secure and easy way to return a completed and signed ballot,” said Joe Holland, county registrar of voters. They will be available 24 hours a day starting Oct. 5 through 8 p.m. on Election Day.
