Ballot drop box installed at UCSB

The official ballot drop box serving UCSB and Isla Vista has been relocated from the IV Sheriff Foot Patrol Station to the Student Resource Building at UCSB,

The Student Resource Building is accessible from the Pardall Tunnel and from Parking Lots 22 and 23 off Ocean Road. The box will be open 24 hours a day, through 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, Election Day.

The Santa Barbara County Elections Division installed drop boxes throughout the county to assist voters in the return of their ballots.

The division is reminding voters to only use official county boxes, which are designed to meet state standards for security and bear the official Santa Barbara County Elections Division logo.

The public can view images and addresses of the 30 official Santa Barbara County Elections Division ballot drop boxes at sbcvote.com or can find a list of early voting locations throughout California at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/164/elections and www.sos.ca.gov/elections.

— Katherine Zehnder