Ballots distributed

Less than a month left until city of Santa Barbara’s Nov. 2 election

Ballots have been mailed for the Nov. 2 mayoral and city council election in Santa Barbara.

The city of Santa Barbara’s election will be held Nov. 2, and voters inside city limits should have their ballots already.

The Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder’s Office is conducting the election on behalf of the city clerk. The office sent ballots Oct. 1.

Registered voters who have not received a ballot may contact the Clerk Recorder’s Office at 800-SBC-VOTE or 805-568-2200.

Citizens who are not yet registered, or who have changed their name or address, may register through Oct. 18 at registertovote.ca.gov.

To vote, use black or blue ink to select candidates, enclose the ballot in the envelope and sign and date the envelope in the spaces provided. The signature should match the signature provided upon voter registration.

Ballots can be dropped in a ballot drop box, mailed and postmarked by election day or delivered at a voter service station by 8 p.m. Nov. 2.

Voters citywide can cast their vote for mayor. Residents in districts 4, 5 and 6 have their city council members up for re-election.

The candidates for mayor are: James Joyce III, Matt Kilrain (“Boat Rat Matt”), incumbent Cathy Murillo, Randy Rowse, Deborah Schwartz and Mark Whitehurst.

Barrett Reed is challenging incumbent Kristen Sneddon in the District 4 City Council race.

Councilmember Eric Friedman is running unopposed in District 5.

Incumbent Meagan Harmon faces three challengers in District 6: Jason Carlton, Nina Johnson and Zachary Pike.

