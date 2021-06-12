Band camp to start Monday

COURTESY PHOTO

Students gather in 2019 at the Nick Rail Summer Band Camp. This year’s camp will start Monday outdoor at La Colina Junior High School in Santa Barbara.

Nick Rail of Nick Rail Music, Santa Barbara Unified’s primary vendor for band and orchestral goods and services, is planning its 31st annual summer band camp.

The outdoor Nick Rail Summer Band Camp will take place for one month, starting Monday at La Cumbre Junior High School, 4025 Foothill Road, Santa Barbara. The sessions will be from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

With many students not picking up an instrument for over a year now, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation has added some innovation to the camp by holding it outside. For the safety of students and in compliance with Santa Barbara County public health guidelines, campers will be required to wear musician masks and have bell covers, both of which are provided in the camp.

Tuition is $125 per student, and the camp is open to incoming fourth- through eighth-graders

Kids will learn how to play the flute, clarinet, trumpet, trombone, saxophone, percussion or tuba.

The camp includes practice in concert band and sectional instruction, according to a news release. It will conclude with a performance so the students can show their family and friends what they’ve accomplished. Students of all ability levels are welcome to attend.

This year the camp welcomes a new director, local music educator Devon Nelson, who is accompanied by a teaching staff of professional musicians and educators.

To register for the camp, go to www.santabarbaraeducation.org.

— Dave Mason