Bands at Elings Park

COURTESY PHOTOSArise Roots will perform at 5 p.m. May 13 at Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Road. And KBong and Johnny Cosmic will be the headliners there at 5 p.m. Friday. The program will also feature Cornerstone Reggae and The Olé. The concerts are part of the Evenings at Elings series. Tickets are $30. To purchase, go to eventsbyenfuego.ticketsauce.com/e/k-bong-evenings-at-elings/tickets. Proceeds benefit the park foundation. News-Press Staff Report