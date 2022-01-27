Bands invited to play at Concerts in the Park

SANTA MARIA — Bands who are interested in performing at the 2022 Summer Concerts in the Park Series are invited by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department to submit an application for consideration.

Family-friendly bands from a variety of genres are encouraged to apply. Concerts will take place Sundays July through September at Santa Maria parks.

To be considered, bands must submit a thumb drive with the band’s music, biography, high resolution picture, along with application, to the Recreation and Parks Department, 615 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria, or email an electronic press kit with those materials to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org (with the subject line “Concerts”) no later than 5 p.m. March.

Applications are available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/recreation.

For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

—Katherine Zehnder