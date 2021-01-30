Bank CEO appointed to national council

SANTA MARIA — The Federal Reserve has announced the members of the 2021 Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council. Janet Silveria, president and CEO of Community Bank of Santa Maria, is one of 12 selected to serve on the board.

The Board of Governors created the advisory council to give perspectives on the economy, lending conditions and other depository issues. Members represent banks, thrift institutions and credit unions and serve on new local advisory councils at Federal Reserve banks.

Joining Ms. Silveria on the board are: board president Dorothy A. Savarese of Orleans, Mass.; Erik Beguin of Austin, Texas; Dabney T.P. Gilliam, Jr. of Phenix, Va.; Brad Koehn of Lincoln, Neb.; Shari Laven of Alexandria, Minn.; Kent A. Liechty of Berne, Ind.; Faheem A. Masood of Rochester, N.Y.; David R. Melville III of Baton Rouge, La.; Margaret Oldner of Little Rock, Ark.; T. Michael Price of Indiana, Pa.; Jeane M. Vidoni of Perkasie, Pa.

“It’s a pretty big deal not only for our bank but for all community banks. Janet will make a fine addition to their board, and we will get great local representation,” Jim Glines, Community Bank of Santa Maria chairman of the board, said in a statement.

— Annelise Hanshaw