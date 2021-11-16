Bank donates $100,000 to campaign

COURTESY PHOTO

Community West Bank donates $100,000 to the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation Capital Campaign.

GOLETA — Community West Bank contributed $100,000 to the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation Capital Campaign on Monday.

The donation for the capital campaign will be used to relocate the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital from Santa Barbara to the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital campus.

“Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital cares for patients with traumatic brain injuries, stroke complications, spinal cord injuries and a vast array of conditions requiring physical rehabilitation,” said Hospital Vice President Arie Dejong in a news release. “This gift will directly impact each patient’s journey.”

Bank CEO Marty Plourd and Chairman Bill Peeples presented the check to Mr. Dejong.

“Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital are trusted and vital community resources, helping to restore the health of residents and their families throughout Santa Barbara County and beyond,” Mr. Plourd said in the news release. “Community West Bank is proud to contribute to the expansion of Cottage Health’s services.”

Mr. Peeples and Mr. Plourd recognize their historical relationship with the hospital and look forward to its expansion, according to the press release.

“Community West Bank was founded in Goleta as Goleta National Bank and has a long and proud history of supporting Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital,” Mr. Peeples said. “We are very pleased to do our part in support of the hospital and the community where we live and do business.”

— Forrest McFarland