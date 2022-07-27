Bank helps TVSB buy production vehicle

COURTESY PHOTO

TV Santa Barbara team members and participants in the Fun in the Sun Program of the United Way of Santa Barbara County are seen in front of and inside TVSB’s new production vehicle.



By KATHERINE ZEHNDER

NEWS-PRESS STAFF WRITER

TV Santa Barbara has purchased a production vehicle with the grant support of Montecito Bank & Trust.

The vehicle will provide media literacy and video training programs for youth in Santa Barbara County.

“We are thrilled to partner with TV Santa Barbara as they relaunch their youth media training programs in local schools and after-school programs,” Janet Garufis, CEO and chairwoman of Montecito Bank & Trust, said in a news release. “One of the ways we believe we can best serve our community is through education -— whether financial literacy, elder abuse awareness or cyber security -— and this is an opportunity for us to mobilize that passion for learning in the community.”

“For financial literacy specifically, our decade-plus experience in teaching has shown that the earlier and more frequently we can discuss money, savings and credit, kids and young adults are more likely to be prepared with the knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions in their futures,” said Ms. Garufis. “The TVSB media programs mirror that sentiment with attractive hands-on lessons that give students the knowledge, understanding and wisdom to provide community content that matters!”

Media training for students is one of the core values of TV Santa Barbara, which describes its mission as empowering people to make media that matters.

“TV Santa Barbara is grateful for Montecito Bank & Trust’s grant support which allows TV Santa Barbara to get out in the community and provide kids across the county with valuable instruction and training,” Erik Davis, executive director of TV Santa Barbara, said in the news release. “TVSB’s media literacy and video production classes provide kids across with the confidence to exercise their voice through media.”

Additional support for TV Santa Barbara’s production vehicle was provided by Bunnin Chevrolet of Santa Barbara and by Animal Zone.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com