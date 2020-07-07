Bank of the Sierra announces food drive

The Bank of the Sierra announced on Monday its new bank-wide food drive for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles County Nonprofits.

In what began on Monday, the Bank of the Sierra will be accepting donations of nonperishable food items at any of its 40 branches as a part of its new bank-wide food drive throughout Central and Southern California. Donations will be accepted until Friday, July 31.

“We have looked for ways to help our communities ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started,” President and CEO of Bank of the Sierra, Kevin McPhaill said in a statement, “We know our food drive will help, thanks to the many wonderful nonprofits that have partnered with us.”

Donated food will be given to food banks and other local nonprofit organizations, including Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Food Pantry, Food Share in Ventura, Spirit of Santa Paula, and HELP of Ojai.

According to the press release, the food drive is just one of the ways in which the Bank of the Sierra is trying to help its communities during the pandemic and has changed the focus of its Sierra Grant Program to provide funding for nonprofits struggling during the pandemic.

The release states, “Since its inception in 2004, the Sierra Grant Program has been responsible for donating over $2.2 million to organizations that improve local communities. Nonprofits who wish to apply for a Sierra Grant can pick up an instructional brochure at any Bank of the Sierra branch, or visit the Bank’s website at BankoftheSierra.com/SierraGrant.”

For more information about the Bank of the Sierra’s July food drive, visit its website at www.bankofthesierra.com or contact communications specialist Mitchell Lee 559-782-4900.

