Bank of the Sierra provides grants to nonprofits

Bank of the Sierra has announced it gave $27,000 to 10 nonprofits in the bank’s Central Coast and Southern California markets during the first quarter.

The bank will continue to prioritize funding for nonprofits affected by the pandemic through its Sierra Grant Program, which awards $1,000 to $5,000 grants to 15 to 30 nonprofits each quarter.

Overall in the first quarter, Bank of the Sierra awarded a total of $86,500 to nonprofits in Santa Barbara County and seven other counties served by the bank.

Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation will support its Patient Help Fund with a Sierra Grant. The program assists families facing an unexpected financial need during their child’s medical treatment, and has helped pay for rent, auto repairs, utility and other bills, baby cribs, strollers and more. The Patient Help Fund has seen an increased number of requests due to COVID-19 as well.

Valley Children’s supports families throughout Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, San Joaquin, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Tuolumne, Merced and Stanislaus counties.

The foundation is one example of a nonprofit helped by the Bank of the Sierra.

“We are thrilled to support organizations that do so much for our communities,” Kevin McPhaill, Bank of the Sierra President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a news release. “We are committed to making a difference in every community we serve.”

— Grayce McCormick

email: gmccormick@newspress.com