Bank offers virtual program

Montecito Bank & Trust is offering a special celebration for its MClub members in lieu of a July 4 getdown, a special presentation from Neal Graffy.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, Mr. Graffy will be hosting a talk entitled ‘Fiestas, Festivals and Parades – Santa Barbara Celebrates,” in which he will share some special stories from the Santa Barbara community over the years.

These historical moments include: stories of the first “Welcome Wagon,” a party that upset a bishop, rare and ancient Fourth of July photos, and a comparison of Rose parades from Pasadena and Santa Barbara.

According to a news release, KEYT-TV will broadcast one of the parades from the 1930s in the time slot that would have featured this year’s Fiesta Parade.

The event will be broadcast as though it was live by Mr. Graffy and other KEYT members.

— Jorge Mercado