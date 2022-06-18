Banking on community support

Unity Shoppe receives $20,000 grant from Union Bank

Vince Caballero, Union Bank regional manager for Santa Barbara, left, presents a $20,000 grant to Unity Shoppe, represented by Exeuctive Director Tom Reed.

Union Bank has partnered with Unity Shoppe to reinforce an impenetrable community of support where all local residents facing an unforeseen crisis can count on free essential programs and services, preventing welfare dependence and homelessness.

Funding from this grant will be used to maintain programs and services provided through the Family Services Center at 1401 Chapala St. Santa Barbara, where referred clients shop for their individual needs with dignity, respect and choice.

“Union Bank is pleased to continue our 10-plus year relationship with Unity Shoppe and the important work they do to provide food and other essentials to those in need throughout the Santa Barbara community,” said Vince Caballero, Union Bank regional manager for Santa Barbara. “Giving back to the communities we serve is part of our DNA and something that solidifies our role as a community bank.”

In collaboration with donors, supporters and volunteers, Unity Shoppe is dedicated to providing under-resourced residents with free vital resources that enhance human dignity and encourage self-sufficiency.

“It is so encouraging to have the support of Vince and all the friends at Union Bank,” said Tom Reed, Unity Shoppe executive director.

“Unity is uniquely positioned to help thousands of less fortunate folks in Santa Barbara County, but we cannot do it without the support of the community,” Mr. Reed said. “Union Bank is stepping up in a meaningful way, and in these uncertain times, they are making a huge difference,” Unity works with more than 300 referring agencies to provide food and other essentials to around 15,000 people annually. In a non-COVID year, anywhere from 1,700 to 2,000 volunteers work alongside the Unity staff. Together they help operate Unity’s distinct programs out of two locations in Santa Barbara:

— At 1401 Chapala St., the Client Services Center distributes food, clothing and personal care items to under-resourced families and individuals throughout Santa Barbara County. Seasonal shops such as “back-to-school” in the fall and Santa’s Toy Shoppe during the holidays provide hope and cheer during the most financially pressing times of the year.

Chapala Street is also home to the “Work, Learn and Earn” volunteer training program, which gives youth an opportunity to help their community, earn school credit and develop entry-level job skills.

— At 1207-09 State St., home to Unity Gift and Thrift Shoppes, is the public interface with unique gifts and furniture at below retail pricing. The buildings also serve as the operational base for the Senior Resource Center, where volunteers create and assemble custom-care packages for several thousand homebound seniors and congregate care facilities.

Jobs Smart provides resume guidance, interview coaching and professional attire for job seekers. Long-term disaster services are poised and ready to act in the event of an emergency.

The store front is open to the public, and all proceeds directly benefit Unity Shoppe programs.

