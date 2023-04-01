Banning guns isn’t the answer

Guns, guns, guns. It’s always about the guns.

An inert object that does absolutely nothing on its own. A bunch of metal. Guns don’t breathe. They don’t eat. They don’t think. They don’t move.

The only thing required for a gun to do something, is a human finger.

The recent shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville was a powerful gut punch. Our thoughts can’t help but run through images of what happened from the deaths to the ensuing aftermath for those who survived. The photo of the girl in the bus with her agonizing expression brought instant tears. We’re helpless to offer any comfort.

Yet before the dead were even driven from the school, once again the liberal agenda, which uses these terrible events against guns, was in our face. In this case, some of the ammunition was taken away because the shooter was identified as a trans. This threw the left for a curve.

And as irony would have it, there’s even a trans group formed who are learning how to shoot and using AR’s. The reason? Self-protection.

Let’s put that aside because it is totally irrelevant. So is the immediate magnetic pull toward the guns and the political agenda and motivation to take them away.

Never does the left — and our president — ever first focus on the fact that it was a crazy person who pulled the trigger. Not the guns. A human, with obvious mental defects, in all cases, is responsible for the shootings. Humans are the reason; they are the story. As of this writing, the recent shooter’s reason wasn’t released, and we can only speculate why.

You can ban every gun you want, but that doesn’t fix the heads of the shooters. Normal people don’t kill. Millions of normal people have guns, and they will not turn them on another human.

Banning anything in this country won’t change a thing. Drugs used to be illegal, and our streets run red from their abuse. Fentanyl can waltz right into America, and I don’t see a single lawmaker stopping it. President Joe Biden can call for the banning of weapons all he wants, but he turns his back on the open border, allowing the deaths of hundreds of thousands with not a trigger pulled.

California is taking sides with Mexico who are suing American gun manufacturers because they’re blaming them for too many Mexicans being killed. Now that’s rich. How those guns get there I can’t answer. But those triggers are pulled by Mexican killers who have zero regard for life. It also raises another question for me, “Why don’t we sue Mexico for all the drugs they send us used to kill Americans?”

The horrific school shootings are enough to make us puke, but the massive drug deaths are nothing more than statistics on the news when they feel obligated to show the numbers. People are dying every single day. Show those faces too.

When was the last time you heard President Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris or any lefty Democrat stand up and shout that eight black kids were killed last night in Chicago? Or 10 in Baltimore? Or 20 were shot in Washington, D.C.? When was the last time you heard that guns should be taken away from the gang members/drug dealers or the cartels taking over our streets?

You can ban all the guns you want, and all that ends up happening is that the innocent people become defenseless. The government takes over and puts the criminals in charge. With all the liberal district attorneys running major cities, criminals need nothing to worry about.

Some may get arrested and hours later they’re back doing the very thing they were arrested for. They may be evil creatures to the human race, but they’re not stupid. They have admitted as much. They know nothing will happen to them.

So why don’t we focus on where the real problem is, our own government.

We can’t fix all the mentally ill who have a death wish. We can’t find them. We can’t know what triggers them. We can’t place an entire country on the watch list for the few who do snap.

You can’t use guns to advance a political agenda. But you can enforce the laws. You can put and keep criminals in jail, no matter the skin color. You can put a ban on assault rifles if it satisfies your political ambitions, but it won’t stop a single shooter who’s mentally unstable from losing it.

Maybe by making it more difficult to purchase an AR you could possibly/maybe slow down the date of a potential shooting, but you won’t stop it. We already tried that for 10 years. Where do all the criminals in the major cities get their guns? Cities with very strict gun laws. Where do they get their drugs?

America is Swiss cheese these days. Our laws are full of holes. In places like Santa Barbara, laws are still taken seriously, but crime keeps rising. Shootings in Lompoc and Santa Maria. Stabbings. Even the once quiet Santa Ynez Valley is taking a turn for the worse. On a popular online app, there are reports almost daily now of cars stolen, robberies, lives threatened.

So go ahead, politicians, and use shootings to advance your political agenda, but keep in mind your bloviating won’t accomplish a damn thing. We have some serious problems that go much deeper than what kind of gun is used.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.