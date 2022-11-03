BARAGRY, Barbara Anne

of Santa Barbara

1933-2022

Barbara Anne Baragry was born in Akron, Ohio on November 6, 1933, and died on September 21, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona with her family at her side. She was the daughter of John and Mary Richter and a sister to Marilyn Davis.

Barbara had two beautiful daughters with Dr. Richard Archie Baragry, a prominent Ophthamologist, who was her high school sweetheart. Her family life adventures with Richard took them to New York, Hawaii and ultimately Santa Barbara, California.

Barbara worked for the City of Santa Barbara Housing Authority ’till she retired. Her biggest joys in life were her family and her animal friends.

Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Suzanne Baragry-Rezzonico and son-in-law Marc; Dianne Ybarra, and son-in-law Javier. Barbara also had two loving grandchildren, Brittany and Richard Ybarra.

She is also survived by her niece, Christine Holden, and grandchild Greer Holden.

Services will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Santa Barbara on Saturday, November 5th at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara’s honor to foothillsanimal.org.