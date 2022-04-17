BARBARA ANN METCALF

February 1, 1941 – December 29, 2021

Barbara Ann Bollay was born in Tennessee and moved with her family to Annapolis, MD, where her father was an instructor at the US Naval Academy. The family moved to Southern California, where she spent her summers with her family in Lake Arrowhead and developed her love of water skiing. Barbara graduated from Anoakia, an all-girls’ school in Arcadia, CA., and then attended UCSB. She became a flight attendant with United Airlines in 1960. She met her husband James Metcalf on a blind date. They moved from the Santa Barbara area to Steamboat Springs for three years and then to Aspen. In 1975 they moved back to Santa Barbara where they started Metcalf Tennis Court Construction. They lived in Goleta from 1975 to 2019 until they decided to retire in Prescott Valley, AZ. They remained side by side for 58 years of marriage.

Barbara is proceeded in death by her mother, father, younger brother Jonathan, and her sister Suzy. She is survived by her husband James Metcalf, three children and their spouses, Jon & Kim, Scott & Cindy, Jim & Suzy, and her seven grandchildren: Lauren, Kyle, Morgan, Kevin, Jaci, Kinsey, and Logan. Barbara also leaves behind her younger brother Rob Bollay and sister Kathy Bollay.

Barbara volunteered at her children’s schools as PTA President, room-mom, team-mom and a troop leader for over 15 years. Barbara was the neighborhood mom and driver, who spent countless summer days at Hope Ranch Beach.

Barbara loved hosting parties and was well-known for her dinner parties and social gatherings. People would fly in from all over to make her Christmas party. After the boys left home, Barbara found golf and Ocean Meadows Golf Course. Barbara put on golf tournaments and ran the golf course. The golf course became her second family.

There will be a celebration of Barbara’s life at Glen Annie Golf Club in Goleta on April 30th at 3:30 p.m., where we will share stories and toast to her love of life. All friends of Barbara are welcome.