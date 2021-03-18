Barbara Ireland Walk & Run helps cancer programs

The 21st annual Barbara Ireland Walk & Run raised $31,865 for programs serving breast cancer patients.

Funds are still being collected, so the total could increase for the walk, which the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara hosted virtually on Saturday.

One hundred percent of the funds support breast cancer patients through the genetic counseling, patient navigation and research program at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic.

The Barbara Ireland Walk/Run has raised more than $850,000 since it began, according to a news release.

This year, the walk’s Pink Ribbon Trophy was presented to Save 2nd Base, which raised the most money by noon Friday.

Awards were also presented to the largest team, SBGAL; best quaranteam, Jamie’s Team; social media influencer, Heidi Heitkamp; best costume, Karen Barteld; and best finish line, Angie Au.

For more information, go to ccsb.convio.net.

— Dave Mason