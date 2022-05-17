BARBARA JACQUELINE SCANLAN

In loving memory of our mother, Barbara Jaqueline Scanlan, this Mother’s Day Jaqueline Ruth Scanlan known as Jackie born Hickory, North Carolina, July 26, 1929, left this earthly garden to go to her eternal heaven, Oct. 6th, 2021. Many days she would watch the sun set or as she said splashed into the ocean as she herself would want it, to Sunset and she has.

Being 92 years young she left no stone unturned as she was the bright spot wherever this was. She had endless energy. Spent her youth in Santa Monica, Ca. loving the beach, becoming a Beauty Queen, and winning many titles. Later moving to Santa Barbara where she resided for 55 years, raising a family and had a career with her husband, then Sambo’s Restaurants. A very enterprised woman, that did not stop her from being that spotlight in her community where she created Hug Day, transformed lives through The Sage Experience, Warrior with Heart, was voted Most Santa Barbara Influencial Person in 1986, leader of The Girl Scouts, worked with the youth of Juvenile Hall, was a golfer, winning again many tournaments. Her hobbies included, gardening, baking cakes for friends and neighbors, thrift store shopping and hunting for scraps for crafting. She traveled the world making lifetime friends and transforming lives. Her last couple of years, you would find her mastering jigsaw puzzles, one piece at a time. She was a worldly woman who would find comfort in all that she did. She had a zest for life like no other. She leaves behind her 3 children, Debra Williams, Cynthia Sides, Robert Scanlan and wife Susan; grandchildren, Stephanie, Amy; and great-grandchildren Josh, Collin, Cedric, James, Lukas, Wyatt, and Sierra.

Per her wishes she was cremated and will remain in Santa Barbara alongside her mother Ruthie. There were no services but a gathering of a few friends near and afar. She left peacefully, at home with the comfort of family, hospice, a private nurse, friends and the fondest of memories. Will be missed by many and left a legacy…