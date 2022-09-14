‘Barbarian’ tops box office during poor weekend for theaters

The horror movie “Barbarian” scared up the most receipts during the North America box office’s second worst weekend of the year.
The film, which did a bit better than expected, opened with $10.5 million during a weekend when the total for all movies was an unimpressive $40.3 million
Placing second last weekend was another film that slightly exceeded expectations, “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,” which grossed $4.54 million in its first weekend. The Indian film is about Shiva, who goes on a search for love and self-discovery while facing evil forces.
“Bullet Train,” the action comedy starring Brad Pitt, placed third with $3.31 million.
“Top Gun: Maverick,” this year’s highest-grossing film, placed fourth with $3.16 million.
In fifth place was another horror film, “The Invitation,” with $2.67 million.
“DC League of Super-Pets” landed in sixth place with $2.66 million.
“Lifemark,” the movie about a 18-year-old man hearing from his birth mother, opened in seventh place with $2.18 million.
“Beast,” starring Idris Elba as a father trying to protect his teenage daughters from a lion who’s hunting them, placed eighth with $1.8 million.
The animated adventure “Minions: Rise of Gru” was in ninth place with $1.7 million.
And “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021), which has done well during a re-release with additional scenes, swung into 10th place with $1.33 million.
