BARKER, Ann Margaret

Ann Margaret Barker passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2021, just one week before her favorite holiday. She left this life surrounded by her beloved family, listening to the voices of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandson, and holding her loving husband’s hand. Ann was born November 13, 1938 in Queens, New York. Her Italian parents, Millie and Armand Renga, met in New York after her father arrived from Italy. At just 3 years old, Ann and her family relocated to California and Santa Barbara was their new home. She remained in Santa Barbara, attending local schools, and worked as a telephone operator after graduating from Santa Barbara High School. As a young woman, Ann enjoyed spending time with her cousins and riding her horse, Gypsy, in the foothills of Santa Barbara. She met the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Barker, and they were married on June 27, 1959. Ann devoted her life to taking care of her family. She raised 3 children and helped raise 4 granddaughters and 1 great-grandson. She had a warm and giving nature and put her family’s needs above all else. Ann cherished Italian family dinners and family vacations to Yosemite, Disneyland, and Las Vegas. She was full of life and love and always entertained her family with stories of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Ann is survived by her loving husband, Richard “Dick” Barker, her daughter, Melinda McMahon (Jim), her daughter, Susan Nelson, her son Richard Barker (Julie), her granddaughters, Tessie Nelson, Kelly Barker, Bridget McMahon, and Sydney Barker, her great-grandson, Hunter Spann, her brother, Armand Renga (Kym), her sister, Camille Dellar (Ron), and an extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family of Ann would like to share their gratitude to the home of Casa Rhoda House and the loving staff who treated her like family and to the VNA nurses.