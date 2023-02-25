BARKER, Gloria Teresina

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gloria Teresina Barker. She went peacefully on February 15, 2023, at the age of 94, 3 days before her 95th birthday.

Gloria was born on February 18, 1928, on a dairy in Carpinteria, to Matteo Fabbian and Louise Vido. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Gloria graduated from Carpinteria High School before moving to Santa Barbara. She married Peter Dall’Armi and together they welcomed two daughters, Pamela and Corinne.

In her early years, Gloria worked as a waitress at the Cafe Gourmet and then at her mother’s restaurant, the King’s Supper Club. There is where she met James Barker. They were married on December 6, 1964.

Gloria had a passion for the outdoors. She loved gardening and wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty. She had the most beautiful rose garden. Gloria was involved in many local Rose Society groups and could often be seen pruning roses at the Santa Barbara Rose Garden. She was an excellent tennis player and earned many trophies. Her greatest passion was her family. Family came first. She loved more than most things, gathering for family dinners. She was a wonderful cook (particularly Italian food) and was known for her sour cream coffee cake which she loved sharing with friends and family. Gloria enjoyed traveling to Italy to see family and was fortunate to have visited several times.

Gloria will be most remembered for her warm smile and giving heart. She was a woman of great beauty, strength and dignity. She had the best sense of humor, always making us laugh. She never missed an opportunity to share a good joke. She loved deeply and was deeply loved.

Gloria is survived by her husband, James E Barker, daughters, Pamela Lugo, Corinne Bellaart, grandchildren, Jeff (Christen) Zampese, Dan (Mary) Bellaart, Janelle Zampese Martinez, Ryan (Fai) Lugo, Lindsay (Rolando) Lugo Ibarra, 10 great-grandchildren, brother, Matteo Fabbian, sister, Anita (David) Fabbian Goodfield, and several nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Matteo Fabbian, mother, Louise Vido Sinor, brother, Valentino Fabbian, first husband, Peter Dall’Armi and grandson-in-law Ray Martinez.

Ciao for now and salute to a life well lived. We will miss you.

Va tutto bene – all is well.

Graveside services will be held on February 28th, at 10am, Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93108.

The family would like to thank Gran Vida Assisted Living in Carpinteria for the great love and care they gave to Gloria

these last 5 years.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.