BARNES, Bessie “Betsy”

Bessie “Betsy” Barnes passed away on December 1, 2021 after a long and happy life. Born in 1925 in Stillwater, OK, she was the second child of Ray and Annie Kitchen. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Guy, and husbands Dancil “Dan” Cooper and Elbert “Don” Barnes.

Betsy graduated from Levelland High School (TX), attended Hardin-Simmons University and earned her B.A. and M.A. from Texas Technological University and University of Southern California.

A lifelong advocate for education, she was a reading specialist with the Santa Barbara City Schools for many years. One of the founding members of the local chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa Educational Sorority, she was a member and supporter of her sorority until the end of her life.

Betsy loved music, fine arts, horses and travel. She and her brother Guy learned violin at an early age performing in local community recitals. It especially brought her joy praising God through music at the First Baptist Church. A supporter of the Santa Barbara Philharmonic, local plays, and art events her enthusiasm and pleasure were evident throughout her long life. She traveled extensively in the United States and Europe collecting and sharing many interesting and often

humorous stories.

Betsy graced everyone with her high standards and generous, good-natured spirit. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her friends and acquaintances, only child and remaining survivor Bruce Cooper and his partner Evelyn Morabe.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 21st, 1pm at Santa Barbara Cemetery.