BARNES, Richard Gregory

Richard Gregory Barnes passed away peacefully on February 4, 2022. Gregory was born June 3, 1930 in San Francisco, CA and passed away in Goleta after living in the Santa Barbara area for 40 years. He is survived by sons Stephan, Nathan and Greg, II, daughter Shauna, 8 grandkids and 18 great-grandkids.

Gregory graduated in 1949 in Eureka and joined the navy in 1950. He was on the Saint Paul and USS Hollister and was honorably discharged in 1956. Gregory then started a new life with wife Louise Alvene and had sons Stephan and Nathan.

In 1960, he met his second love, Carlene Parnell and daughters Cindy and Shauna. In 1962 Greg, Jr. was born.

In 1968 Gregory started Napa Casket Company. After a very successful 4 years, he donated it to Napa State Hospital to help it be self sufficient. Gregory spent 40 years in Santa Barbara as a property manager. As a manager he had properties all over the area including La Cumbre Apartments and Tropical Garden Mobile Park from where he retired in 2016 when it was sold.

Gregory was a 77-year Mason, Scottish Rite and Shriner, a 50-year Napa Grange member, 47-year Elk and 5-year Moose.

Gregory spent time in Arizona as a child; also Hoover Dam, Fortuna, Ferndale and Eureka, where his parents passed away. Gregory then lived in Napa, Colusa and Sacramento, CA before returning to Santa Barbara. He is now at home with his

Lord and Savior.