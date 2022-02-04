Home Obituaries BARR, Ingrid
Obituaries

BARR, Ingrid

by Obits 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Ingrid Barr (nŽe Nielsen), 80, passed away on January 24th, 2022, in Santa Barbara, CA. Born in Santa Barbara, CA, she was the daughter of Antonius & Dorthea Nielsen. Ingrid was a Santa Ynez Valley Union High School graduate, class of 1959.
She will be remembered for her many years of styling hair in the Solvang community, her baking, gardening and love for animals. She is survived by her four children, Antonius (Tony), Ronald (Ronny), Kathy, Bradley, her 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She has been laid to rest at the Solvang Cemetery.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More