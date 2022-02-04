BARR, Ingrid

Ingrid Barr (nŽe Nielsen), 80, passed away on January 24th, 2022, in Santa Barbara, CA. Born in Santa Barbara, CA, she was the daughter of Antonius & Dorthea Nielsen. Ingrid was a Santa Ynez Valley Union High School graduate, class of 1959.

She will be remembered for her many years of styling hair in the Solvang community, her baking, gardening and love for animals. She is survived by her four children, Antonius (Tony), Ronald (Ronny), Kathy, Bradley, her 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She has been laid to rest at the Solvang Cemetery.