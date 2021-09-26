Barrel race to help St. Jude hospital

KING CITY — “Chasing Dreams and Finding Cures,” a barrel race to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, will take place Nov. 6-7 at the King City Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds is at 625 Division St., King City.

Some employees from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District are involved with the Monterey County event, according to a news release.

In addition to the barrel race, the event includes a silent auction, Saturday night dinner and raffle with the winner taking home a donated Santa Maria-style barbecue pit, complete with a small amount of oak wood.

Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. If you can’t attend but want to donate by purchasing a ticket, email Kathy Grimes at kmzgrimes@gmail.com or call her at 805-934-0897.

The volunteers for “Chasing Dreams and Finding Cures” raised and donated a little more than $34,000 to St. Jude last year.

— Dave Mason