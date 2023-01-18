‘Barrels of Fun’ ready to roll at Santa Barbara Fair and Expo

The Santa Barbara Fair and Expo is making its return on Wednesday, April 26, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, and will feature numerous rides, games and learning opportunities. COURTESY PHOTOS

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Fair and Expo will be returning to Santa Barbara on Wednesday, April 26.

The theme for this years event, ‘Barrels of Fun,’ is meant as a nod to a fun lifestyle and a reminder to keep laughing and enjoying life, according to a press release.

As usual, the event will feature rides, games and fair food as well as a farm area including animals and learning opportunities. There will even be local entertainers and displays of local talent and accomplishments. The fair ends on Sunday, April 30.

For more information on the 2023 Santa Barbara Fair and Expo and to learn how you can participate as a vendor, exhibitor, entertainer or volunteer, visit www.earlwarren.com or call 805-687-0766.

—Caleb Beeghly