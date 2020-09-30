BARRETT, Carolyn (Foretay, Robinson)

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Carolyn Barrett (Foretay, Robinson), loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 79.

Carolyn was born on December 27, 1940 in Hemet, California to Fred and Joy (Camp) Robinson. Carolyn attended University of California, Santa Barbara in 1958 and lived, worked and raised a family in Santa Barbara for over 60 years. On May 27 1967, Carolyn married Thomas John Barrett. They raised four children, including son Gregory Foretay (from Carolyn’s previous marriage), son Thomas Jr. and daughter Kimberly (from Tom’s previous marriage) and son Joseph. After Tom’s passing in 1996, Carolyn rekindled her relationship with her high school sweetheart, Troy Hewes. They spent several lovely years together until Troy’s passing in 2015.

Carolyn worked as a Personnel Secretary/Interviewer at Raytheon Corporation and as a Public Relations Secretary at General Electric TEMPO, where she met her husband Tom. Carolyn was a Dance Instructor and later Owner of Broadway Dance, teaching and choreographing ballet, jazz and tap for children, teens and adults. She also was a long-time Aerobics and Dance Instructor, teaching thousands of students aerobics, ballet, jazz and tap dancing through Santa Barbara City College’s Adult Education. Carolyn also studied at the Southern California Center for Development and Growth and was Certified as a Regression Therapist. She also worked as a professional model for more than twenty-five years.

Carolyn had a passion for dance, exercise and teaching. She loved to work with students, choreograph routines and put on studio shows, allowing her students to show off their skills and shine. Carolyn was an avid music lover and constantly listened to classical, jazz, R&B and much more. She loved to travel around California and her favorite spot overseas, Ireland. Carolyn also loved being outside, spending time at the beach and in nature. She also loved tending to her garden, raising fruit, vegetables and beautiful flowers. Carolyn was known for her quick wit, her disarming sense of humor, her kindness to family, friends and neighbors and her compassion.

Carolyn is survived by her sons Greg and Joe, step-children Tom Jr. and Kim, grandchildren Taylor, Shari, Gray and Quinn and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A family service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29 at Goleta Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Parkinson’s Foundation or the Michael J. Fox Foundation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.