Barrett Reed seeks City Council seat

By DAVE MASON

NEWS-PRESS MANAGING EDITOR

Miramar Group co-founder Barrett Reed is running for Santa Barbara City Council.

He announced his candidacy for the District 4 seat Monday.

“Our city has been celebrated around the world, it is a very special place. And

today it needs some serious attention,” Mr. Reed said in his announcement. “Santa Barbara is not what

it once was nor is it what it should be. For many, including me, it’s hard to come

to terms with what we have allowed to happen.”



“I’m excited to announce my candidacy for city council. I’m confident and look

forward to a robust conversation about the future of Santa Barbara,” he said.



Barrett Reed, 36, was born and raised in Santa Barbara and has served on the

Santa Barbara Planning Commission. He is a board member of Downtown

Santa Barbara. And he co-founded the Miramar Group, a local small business

focused on renovating and revitalizing old, declining buildings along the Central

Coast.

For more details, see Tuesday’s News-Press.

email: dmason@newspress.com





COURTESY PHOTO

Local business leader Barrett Reed is seeking the District 4 seat on the Santa Barbara City Council.