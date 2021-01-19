BARRINGER, Carol E.

Carol E. Barringer, longtime resident of Santa Barbara and Goleta, and formerly of New Hampshire, passed away on January 8, 2021, due to complications of long-standing health issues. She was 71 years old. Carol was a veteran of the US Marine Corps; a respected writer and researcher on the effects of severe childhood abuse; and a survivor who led with her immense strength, as well as her easy laugh and quick sense of humor. Carol was also an accomplished quilter and dollmaker. She had many roles during decades of membership in the Coastal Quilter’s Guild of Santa Barbara & Goleta, from organizing quilt shows to running the library. As well, Carol initiated and co-led the first 3 years of the still ongoing Veterans Quilt Project, in which volunteer quilters make patriotically-themed handmade quilts, to be presented to local veterans in hospice, in special ceremonies arranged in collaboration with the Visiting Nurses Association and area veterans.

Carol also made dozens of quilts herself for this and other Guild community projects. Fittingly, on January 7, 2021 Carol was presented with a veterans quilt and pin, in a ceremony thanking her for her service. It meant a lot to her. Much gratitude to everybody at Serenity House who provided such kind care in those last weeks, to both Carol and her loved ones. There is a Facebook memorial and gallery of Carol’s work, found by searching “Remembering Carol Barringer: quilter, dollmaker, writer, friend.” A memorial gathering via zoom is being planned.